A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a smash in Marton involving six parked cars.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Sunday in Marcroft Avenue, close to Hawes Side Primary school.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa had been in collision with six parked cars.

A 23-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested and later released under investigation.

The road was blocked while damage was cleared from the road.