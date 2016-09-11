Driver arrested after Promenade crash

Police have made an arrest following a crash on the Prom at Bispham this morning.
Officers were called to Queen's Promenade, close to the junction with Madison Avenue, following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling southbound, and a black BMW.
The driver of the Astra was held after officers suspected they were under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, a spokesman for the Road Policing Unit said.
The road was left blocked after the crash, which left both cars badly damaged.
