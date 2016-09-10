Drill bit thug’s appeal fails

A vicious thug who attacked a passer-by with a drill bit and his bare teeth can have no complaints about his stern sentence, top judges have ruled.

Jordan Dennis Hampson, 26, began his violent onslaught after confronting a hapless couple late at night in Blackpool in May.

A chef from a nearby pub intervened to help the couple but Hampson responded by “trying to punch her”, London’s Appeal Court heard.

Seconds later, the chef’s colleague waded in to protect her, said Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing, prompting a savage reaction from Hampson.

“Hampson attacked him, taking him to the ground and punching him to the back of the head and neck.

“He cut into his neck with a drill bit which he had in his hand and used as a knife.

“Hampson also bit him on the chest,” the judge added.

Hampson, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, was jailed for 22 months at Preston Crown Court in June.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and possessing a bladed article.

Hampson claimed his sentence was far too tough, but Mrs Justice Laing and Mrs Justice Thirlwall were unconvinced.

Noting his “dreadful record for violent offences”, Mrs Justice Laing concluded: “We do not consider that it is arguable that the overall sentence was manifestly excessive.”