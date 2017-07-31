Dozen orders issued in street crackdown

Have your say

Police in Blackpool have secured a dozen criminal behaviour orders following a crackdown on town centre drinking, begging and drug use, including former legal high Spice,

The operation was launched in June with officers carrying out high profile patrols alongside workers from Blackpool Council’s housing team and the team from Blackpool BID.

A spokesman said: “Following our recent and on-going multi-agency clean up operation within the town centre we have successfully obtained 12 Criminal Behaviour Order’s (CBO) for a group of individuals.

“These orders provide us at the police with a power of arrest to the street drinks, drugs users and beggars who are loitering and causing anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We had another CBO to serve on Monday and two more court cases pending.”