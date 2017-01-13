'DON'T APPROACH HIM': Police hunt for man who 'could be hiding out in Blackpool hotel or B&B'

A wanted man could be holed up in a Blackpool hotel or bed and breakfast, police said.

Officers have been hunting assault and burglary suspect Connor Dewhurst, 20, of Stanley Street, Accrington, since November.

He is also accused of threatening to hurt people unless they hide him, and is thought to have fled to the resort to avoid arrest.

Sgt Peter Abbott said: "Despite extensive enquiries, Dewhurst has avoided arrest for two months and it is crucial we find him as soon as possible.

“We believe he has previously travelled around the East Lancashire area to avoid police and on occasion threatened people with violence so they will harbour him.

"Further intelligence suggests he is now in Blackpool.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.”

Dewhurst was described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with fair hair. He has blue eyes and a piercing in his right ear.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.