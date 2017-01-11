Search

Dog toy danger on port beaches

Volunteer coastwatch Stuart MacGregor is warning dog owners after finding dog toys with fish hooks hidden inside them close to Rossall Point

Dog walkers in Fleetwood are being urged to be vigilant after dog toys imbedded with sharp fish hooks were left on the beach in an horrific bid to maim pets.

