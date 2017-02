A dog was stolen from outside Sainsbury’s in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool last night.

Its owner had tied Harley, a six month old Mastiff cross Boxer, up outside on the pavement while she was in the supermarket.

Jason Slater, 41, told the Gazette: “My partner went to the shops last night at around 6.15pm but she came back 20 or 30 minutes later and said ‘the dog’s been taken.’”

Harley is micro-chipped and Jason, a tattoo artist, has registered the theft with police.