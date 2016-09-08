Disgraced resort policeman faces hearing after drink-drive shame

A disgraced Blackpool policeman faces the sack.

PC Iain Norton, recently convicted for drink driving while on duty, will learn his fate following a misconduct hearing due to be held on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old, from Wesham, had been snared by a colleague as he booked in a suspect, Furness Magistrates’ Court in Barrow heard early last month.

He had driven a suspected shoplifter from TK Maxx,in Bank Hey Street, to the police station in nearby Bonny Street, where a custody sergeant suspected him of drinking, prosecution solicitor Peter Kelly said.

After being handed over to an inspector, Norton was breathlysed and found to be over the limit.

The constable, whose fall from grace came after a 20-year glittering career, which even saw him win a bravery award, later said: “I know it’s not brilliant.”

Defence lawyer Chris Fallows said Norton’s mother had tried to kill herself in2007, his home had been broken into, and his dog was run over and killed. He had also split from his wife.

He had since sought help for his problems, he told the court.

Norton, who was suspended following his arrest, is expected to appear at the special case hearing at Leyland Police Station, which starts at 10am on Tuesday.

He is accused of breaching police standards by drink driving and being ‘unfit to perform his duties’, Lancashire Police said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.