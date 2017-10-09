Devastated family pays tribute to 'much loved' Simon Marx

The family of Simon Marx, who died on holiday after a pub row the day before, have paid tribute to the 42-year-old.

Mr Marx's family said in a statement: “We are all completely devastated by Simon’s sudden death.

“He was a much loved father, son, uncle and brother and he will be sorely missed by us all.

“We would ask that we are given some privacy at this time to try and start to come to terms with what has happened to our family.”

Kenny Stephenson from Blackpool Skip Hire, where Mr Marx worked as a driver, added: "The workplace today is of a very sombre mood and in a state of shock on hearing this tragic news.

"Simon was one of our own and as has been said always had the biggest smile and the ability to brighten anyone's day with his humour and happiness.

"He will be sadly missed by all his colleagues and friends."

