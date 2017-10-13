Delays around Preston New Road after lock-on

Delays have been reported around the fracking site in Preston New Road this morning after campaigners locked-on, say police.

Police were called to the site just before 7am after two protesters locked-on at the site entrance.

Traffic was stopped for a short time to allow police to create a blockade around the protesters to keep them safe from passing vehicles.

A spokesman for the police said: "Campaigners have locked on in the site entrance and as such we have had to create a sterile area with police vehicles in order for us to deal with the lock on and to ensure the safety of the campaigners in the road.

"Kirkham bound traffic was stopped for a short time to enable police to create the sterile area.

"Traffic is now flowing again in both directions but a traffic light contraflow is in place.

"Please ensure that you approach the area with caution."

The protest is on-going.