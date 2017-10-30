Danger driver spared prison

A man who reversed his car while his upset partner was leaning through the passenger door during a row has been given a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years.

Scott Lee March, 40, admitted dangerous driving after the incident outside his flat on Lord Street, St Annes, on May 17.

Prosecuting, Daniel Calder said the couple had been in a “turbulent relationship” with incidents of violence on both sides.

He added: “There had been a disagreement over the complainant’s suspicion the defendant had been with another woman and on May 17 this year the complainant was at his flat in St Annes waiting for him to arrive home from work.

“An argument broke out in the kitchen. The complainant asserts the defendant threatened her with a homemade sword - this was denied by the defendant. However a sword was seized from the scene by police.

“Following the argument he went to his car in the car park.

“He got into the driver’s seat and she appears to have opened the passenger door. It appeared she was trying to get in as she was doing so, he started reversing. At this stage she was hanging out of the car still screaming and her leg was dragged along the floor.

“Once on the road, the defendant is said to have ‘floored it’. She said she was trapped and tried to free herself, causing her to fall and hit her face.”

The court heard she suffered a split lip and bruises to her arms.

Rachel Wood, defending, urged the court to treat the case with caution, saying on seven occasions police had been called asking for her to be removed because of her behaviour towards him, and said he had tried to get away from her.

Judge Andrew Woolman said: “You knew she was half in and half out of the car and you set off.

“It’s not entirely clear if she fell out or got out but it was a dangerous thing to do.”

He ordered the sword to be forfeited and ruled he should attend a relationship probation programme.

March, now of Treaty Road, Leicester, was banned from driving for a year.