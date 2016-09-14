Dad-of-five found with drugs ‘forgot’ about his court case

A dad-of-five was found with drugs after getting upset because his children were in care.

Vincent Ainsworth, 33, of Poulton Avenue, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and breaching bail by failing to attend court.

He was sentenced to a six-month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the Probation Service, fined £20 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool Magistrates.

The court was told Ainsworth and his partner had got upset after a meeting with Social Service officers who said all the children should remain in care except their eight-month-old baby, who they recommended be put up for adoption.

Ainsworth, a cannabis user for a long time, then forgot about court.