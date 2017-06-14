Criminals repeatedly targeting Hospice store

One of the Fylde coast’s best known charities has been targeted by callous thieves twice within the space of the a week.

Trinity Hospice bosses have been left doubly out of pocket after a charity box was swiped and thieves tried to smash their way into a store.

The unknown raider attempted to break into the Trinity Hospice store in Lord Street, Fleetwood last week.

That bid came just days after a charity box was stolen from next to the till.

The attempt to break into the shop was the third in 12 months.

The incidents come just weeks after another Trinity charity box was swiped from the County hotel in Lytham.

And charity bosses are concerned by the impact the crimes might have on fundraising.

Finance and Retail Director Helena Lavin said: “It is very demotivating for our staff and volunteers when this sort of thing happens. Every day the hospice hears of people doing remarkable things to help us; then we have instances like this, of others trying to undo that good work. There might only have been a few pounds in the box, but people put it there in good faith, expecting it to reach hospice patients.

“Donations from local people keep our doors open; whoever tried to break in and whoever stole the collecting box must see that they are just undermining the community’s efforts to keep hospice care available for the children and adults who need it.”

The attempted break-in happened some time between 4.30pm on June 6 and 8am on June 7.

The would-be raider tried to force both the doors at the Lord Street shop, and damaged the doorframes in the process.

Trinity Hospice has had to pay the repair bill.

The charity box was stolen on June 4. Neither incident was captured on CCTV.

A police investigation has been launched.