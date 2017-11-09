CRIME ALERT: Thefts from vehicles in South Shore

A warning has been issued to residents in South Shore following a recent spate of thefts from vehicles.

Police have said that thieves have been targeting insecure vehicles in the St Martins and St Lukes Road areas.

Police would like to identify this woman

Officers from Blackpool South are now analysing CCTV and are asking the public to help them identify two women who they think may be able to help them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "There has been a recent spike in stealing from insecure vehicles.

"Police are currently reviewing CCTV in the area from a number of sources. Please could you check your systems between 3 - 5am on Saturday, November 4.

"From CCTV enquires so far it is believed members of the public may well have been approached by two females trying to sell items from a large bag for life.

Police would like to identify this woman

"Remember, vehicle crime is an occupation for some people, don’t make your vehicle an easy target for them – always Lock it."

If anyone has any information in relation to the identity of the two females or the offences please contact PC 1334 Nat Birch on 01253 604219 or 101 or via email on 1334@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20171104-0637.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.