Cosmetics stolen from high street store

Up to £1,000 of make up was stolen when shoplifters struck at a high street store.

The incident happened at Boots in Clifton Street Lytham.

Images from Boots in Lytham

Police were alerted to the theft in July but have only now been given CCTV footage to review.

They are now hoping the public might recognise a man and a woman captured on camera.

If you have information on the incident, which happened on July 23, call PCSO Gary Hickman on 101. quoting crime reference WA1611111.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org.