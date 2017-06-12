Concerns raised over village crime

Concerns are being raised over the number of crimes in rural areas that are going unsolved.

Town councillors in Preesall and Knott End are concerned Lancashire Police has low detection rates for crimes in the area.

Coun Rob Drobny, who raised the issue, is concerned villagers are getting a poor service from police.

Figures made public by Coun Drobny show in the burglary (other) category which covers garages and outbuildings there was a zero per cent detection rate in Preesall in 2015 and 2016.

He said: “This is a serious issue. I’m not saying we have problem with crime but if you are a victim of burglary in Knott End it is just as

devastating as if you are a victim of burglary in central Blackpool.

“Surely you deserve the same chance of having the person who burgled your home brought to justice.”

Lancashire Police could not verify the numbers reported by Coun Drobny.

The force did reveal 13 homes had been burgled in the village in two years from 2015-16.

In one case a charge was brought by Lancashire Police, the force making clear the number of reported incidents was low compared to other areas of the county.

Coun Drobny said the public was becoming increasingly concerned by policing issues.

The agenda item says: “The public are also increasingly raising concerns with both the council and clerk having been approached regarding crime and police presence.”

Among councillors who have voiced concerns about policing matters in Preesall and Knott End are Coun Drobny and Coun Derek Hudson.

Late last year village councillors agreed to lobby police chiefs over escalating concerns escalate about drug and drink problems.

It is feared the community may become a soft target for criminals as a result of policing changes.

Lancashire Police responded with more frequent patrols.

Last year The Gazette revealed how ‘low risk’ communities across the county were not being regularly patrolled by constables, with police community support officers taking over responsibility. The force said the measures were necessary as resources had to be directed to areas where demand was highest

The Gazette has asked Lancashire Police for a range of rural crime figures, including detection rates.