Concern for missing Samantha

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who went missing after saying she was meeting someone in Preston.

Samantha Brooks, 29, was last seen 11 days ago at about 7am when she said she was meeting a friend.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "Samantha has not been seen or spoken to since then. We believe she may have left Lancashire and gone to the Liverpool area though she may possibly still be in Lancashire.

"She has links in Lancashire to Lancaster, Morecambe, St Annes, Blackpool and also further afield to Liverpool. There is growing concern due to the amount of time since any contact was made with Samantha."

If anyone has any information about Samantha’s whereabouts or if Samantha reads this herself, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log LC-20171008-0246