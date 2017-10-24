College worker drove off after car accident

A college worker crashed into the back of a car and drove off from the accident scene near Kirkham.

The driver Imran Patel rear-ended followed him, got his registration number and reported him to police who stopped him as he drove towards his home. Patel, 33, of Rhodes Avenue, Blackburn, who works for Blackpool and the Fylde College, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

He was fined £215 with £85 costs plus a £30 victim surcharge and had six penalty points put on his driving licence by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Patel was driving a Peugeot on the A585 at Greenhalgh on August 3 at around 6pm when he collided with the rear of a Citroen. Patel then drove off towards the M55 without stopping to exchange details after the accident.

Defence lawyer, Howard Green, said: “He cannot give a rational explanation for what he did. He panicked, did not do the right thing and drove off.”