Club Day rapist jailed for five years

A man raped a vulnerable woman after she had to be carried from a nightclub following a civic celebration.

Andrew Shaw, 24, of Dickson Road, Blackpool took advantage of the woman at a one bedroomed flat in St Annes after she had to be helped home.

Just hours earlier the father-of-two had been enjoying the Lytham Club Day celebrations on June 26 last year with his partner and children.

Preston Crown Court was told after his partner took their children home he continued drinking and went to a nightclub where he met the woman, who had been drinking heavily.

At around 4am they left and he took her to her flat where they “collapsed” on the bed.

He was found guilty of raping the woman and has been jailed for five years.

Judge Robert Altham said: “ A woman is entitled to expect if she is in that condition she will be treated properly and with respect by people around her.

“It is a serious offence to take advantage of the fact she was unable to give her consent - that message needs clearly to be heard by everybody.

He added: “What we know is that she had drunk an enormous amount of alcohol that night.

“No one is entitled to take advantage of a woman who is in that position.”

He accepted Shaw had initially intended to help the woman but took advantage when she was “ plainly incapable of giving, and did not give, her consent”.

The complainant did not want to give a personal impact statement, the court was told.

Shaw’s brother, who sat in the public gallery alongside their sister, began to cry as defence lawyer Chris Hudson said the defendant had written a letter.

The court was told he asked the judge to make an order for him not to be named in the media.

Mr Hudson described it as an opportunistic offence, adding: “He knows he’s going to get a prison sentence. I accept this is a serious offence.

“The offence was committed by an intrinsically decent young man whose done something in drink that’s crassly stupid. He does bitterly regret what he’s done.”

“It does seem to be next morning the woman was not unduly distressed.

“It was only subsequently she felt she had been taken advantage of.”

Shaw must sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life and is banned from working with vulnerable people.

Det Con Ian Massey, of Blackpool CID, said: “Sex without consent is rape and if a person is too drunk to give consent, it should always be assumed that they have NOT given their consent. Shaw has clearly disregarded the victim’s intoxicated state to take advantage of her.”