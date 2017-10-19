City boxer jailed over break ins at home of ex and her new partner

A disgraced boxer who broke into his ex partner’s home and attacked her has been jailed for 22 months.



Mick Hall, 31, who is known across Preston and the Fylde, entered a home on Salwick Place in Preston on August 14 and attacked the woman, who suffered injuries.



The victim called police at 4.45am reporting that the defendant had broken into her house whilst she was in bed and assaulted her.



Hall, of Walney Close, Lea, Preston, then went to her new partner’s home on Thistleton Road, also in Lea, and the police were contacted again at 5.15am reporting Hall had broken into the house.



Hall left when the victim barricaded himself in an upstairs room, Preston Crown Court was told.



The boxer pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary on the basis that no metal bar was used, after an earlier suggestion he was armed with one during the incident.



Recorder Julian Shaw imposed a five year restraining order banning him from contacting either of his victims on his release from prison.



The former Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club fighter is a middleweight boxer and has enjoyed a series of successes.



But he has had a chequered history.



In 2016, Hall, who has lost just once in more than 15 professional outings, admitted for many years he has squandered his talent, alienating many in the process.



At the time the dad said: “It’s no secret I’ve had problems outside the ring. I’ve been stupid with drugs and drink and, to a certain extent, I’ve wasted a year or two really. When I turned over a lot of people believed in me and thought I’d go far but, even though I’ve only lost the once, I feel I should have done more.



“I was given a lot of chances by a lot of people but I didn’t step up.”



Just days before the burglaries took place he tweeted pictures of himself training and spending time with his sons.