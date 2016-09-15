Chef’s bad reaction to water in face wake-up

A chef caused damage when his girlfriend woke him up by throwing a glass of water over him.

David Gleave threw a cup which smashed his own £1,500 TV and he broke a lamp, an ornament and a glass patio table, a court was told.

Gleave, 36, of Johnsville Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Lynn Sayers, prosecuting, said Gleave and his partner had returned to an address in the resort’s Leeds Road when they argued and he broke various items in the property in the early hours of August 26.

Steven Townley, defending, said Gleave had fallen asleep and his partner, either in malice or joke, threw water over him.

There was a struggle and property was broken. The relationship was over.