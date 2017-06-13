CCTV clue in hunt for bookmakers raider

Police have released new images of a man wanted in connection with an armed raid on a Blackpool bookmakers.

Police were called around 10.10am on May 22 following reports of an incident at Betfred in Red Bank Road.

A man had entered the bookmakers carrying an iron bar.

He jumped over the counter and threatened a male staff member demanding cash before making off with around £1,000.

The staff member was not hurt during the raid.

Following enquiries, police would like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Paul Whyatt, of Blackpool CID, said: “We have launched an investigation after a robbery in Bispham.

“A man entered a bookmakers in Red Bank Road and made off with around £1,000 in cash.

“A staff member was threatened with an iron bar described as being coated in cement.

“If saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, or recognises the offender described, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0343 of May 22.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 5555111.