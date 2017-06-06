CCTV APPEAL: Thefts from cars in Thornton

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a number of thefts from cars were reported in Thornton, say police.

The thefts happened in the Hawthorn Road area at around 2am on June 1.

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with the incident

Police are now warning residents in the area to ensure that their vehicles are locked after a number of items were taken from unlocked cars.

Officers are also appealing for help in identifying the two people pictured.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to these two people in relation to a number of thefts from vehicles that happened in Thornton.

"Unfortunately, a number of vehicles were found to be unlocked and were stolen from."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20170601-0888.

