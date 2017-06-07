CCTV APPEAL: Theft of bike from Poulton supermarket

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a bike was stolen from outside a supermarket.

The theft happened at the Booths supermarket in Poulton town centre at around 9.45pm on Thursday, May 25, say police.

Officers are now appealing for help in identifying the man in the CCTV image who they think may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A spokesman said: "We'd like to speak to this man about the theft of a bike from outside Booths store in Poulton. If you have any information please contact police."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime number WD1703294.