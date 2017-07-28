CCTV appeal over phone theft

Police have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a Fylde coast pub.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on May 14.

A man left his iPhone on a table in the Kingfisher Pub on St George’s Park.

While he was distracted officers believe someone picked up the expensive smartphone and walked off with it.

Police would like to speak to the woman in the CCTV as they think she may have information about what happened which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the woman should email 2251@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference WA1708453.

A spokesman said: “We know it’s taken some time to secure the CCTV from the pub and carry out a review but we’d still appreciate any information on the incident.”