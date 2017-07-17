CCTV appeal over attempted robbery at newsagents

Detectives have released new CCTV images as they hunt for a man who tried to hold up a Lytham newsagents.

An appeal has been launched following the attempted raid last month,

At around 2pm on June 29 a man entered Crofts Newsagents and Post Office in Warton Street.

He approached the counter carrying a bag and demanded a female staff member filled it.

The man was then confronted by another female staff member and again urged the bag to be filled.

He jumped over the counter, waving his arm around saying he had a gun. He then searched several drawers and ran out of the shop empty-handed.

Following enquiries, detectives would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with their investigation.

Det Con Ian Massey, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate an attempted robbery at a Lytham newsagents.

“A man has entered the shop demanding cash before threatening staff.

“Both female workers were left very shaken by their ordeal and it is crucial we identify this man as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact officers immediately.

“Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference WA1711505.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.