CCTV appeal after hotel break-in

An appeal has been launched following a break-in at a country hotel and restaurant in Scorton.

Police say a burglar targeted the Priory on Snowhill Lane at around 1:30am on November 8.

Several bottles of alcohol and a small amount of loose change were taken during the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who can help identify the person pictured in the CCTV image to get in touch.

Business owner Julie Lee said: "It's just such a strange occurrence. This is normally a very safe area and we have not had anything like this happen before.

"The alarm triggered during the break-in and we came out straight away to see what was happening.

"The police have been absolutely brilliant. They came out immediately and were very helpful.

"The Crime Scenes Investigation Unit also came out the next morning.

"The incident has not affected trade at all."

The Priory remains open for business as usual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garstang Police on 01995 607869 or via email at garstangoverwyreandpoulton.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.