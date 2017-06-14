CCTV appeal after Blackpool knife-point raid

Police have released new CCTV images of a man they want to trace following an attempted knife-point robbery at a Blackpool Post Office.

At around 9.20am on Friday 28 April, a man was seen loitering outside the post office on Ansdell Road, Blackpool before he entered the doorway to look around.

Police have issued these CCTV images

He has then covered his face and brandished a knife, demanding that staff open the till.

One of the employees has chased him out of the store before he was able to take anything.

DC 4076 Kirsty Taylor from Blackpool CID said: “Thankfully the would-be thief was chased out of the post office before he managed to take anything but he still threatened staff with a knife.

“We are asking people to look at these images and if you recognise the man, or indeed his very distinctive coat, please get in touch.”

Police have issued these CCTV images

Anyone with information can call Blackpool CID on (01253) 607049 or if they fail to get an answer, 101 quoting log number LC-20170428-0295.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.