Car abandoned after being chased through Blackpool town centre

A car was chased by police through Blackpool in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle was later found abandoned outside a house just over half a mile away, while a man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

She was unable to say where the pursuit started, or what car was involved, but said the vehicle was chased down Church Street at 3.35am and ‘followed through various streets in the town centre’.

It was found dumped in Longton Road, while the 32-year-old man was arrested in Raikes Parade at around 3.50pm, she added.