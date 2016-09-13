Cannabis and cocaine in driver’s system

Police officers smelt cannabis as a driver on his way to a gym in Blackpool overtook their vehicle.

Nicholas Carter was followed and stopped on July 4 at 2pm – a test showed cannabis and cocaine in his body.

Carter, a 39-year-old father-of-two, of Wensleydale Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

A blood test showed Carter had six times the specified limit of cocaine and three times the specified limit of cannabis in his body.

Hugh Pond, defending, said Carter had passed the impairment test police gave him at the roadside.