Burglar bags huge cash haul

A significant quantity of cash was taken in a raid on a Blackpool home.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the burglary West Park Drive.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday August 21.

Officers believe the offender entered the property after scaling a fence by the rear garden, then breaking in through a window.

After a search of the address, a large quantity of cash – in the region of £1,000 – was stolen before the burglar made off.

Following investigation, police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Nick Trangmar, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a burglary at an address in Blackpool.

“The offender has stolen a large amount of cash and we need to find the person responsible.

“We have released images of a man we want to speak to in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise him, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1612846.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.