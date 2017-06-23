BREAKING: Three men 'demand cash' after bursting into village Spar

Three men burst into the Spar in Lytham Road, Freckleton, demanding cash this morning, police said.

The robbery happened at around 11.30am, a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

It was not immediately clear whether any money was stolen.

One man, who witnessed the robbery's aftermath, said he believed the men had targeted the Post Office counter inside the shop.

"I think they have beaten somebody up and got to the owner with some sort of arms," he added.

"There was about 10 police cars here before, now there's about four or five.

"There's a couple of police officers on the door and it's all taped off."

Nobody at the store was immediately available for a comment.

More to follow