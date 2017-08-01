BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of Charlene Downes murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Blackpool teenager Charlene Downes.

The arrest was made this morning in Preston by the team of detectives investigating Charlene's murder.

A 51-year-old man, who lived in Blackpool at the time of Charlene's disappearance in 2003, was taken into custody.

He will be questioned by officers today.

Charlene was 14 when she was last seen in Blackpool on Saturday November 1 2003.

The investigation into her disappearance is one of the largest and longest running in the history of Lancashire Police.

The last sighting of Charlene, in the Abingdon Street area of Blackpool, was at around 9.30pm on November 1, 2003.

A £100,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the conviction of her killer or killers.

Two men were arrested and charged with murdering the teenager and disposing of her body.

During the trial the jury at Preston Crown Court was told police carried out secret recordings during surveillance of one of the men’s car and flat on Hornby Road.

But the jury failed to reach a verdict in 2007 and during the re-trial the men were acquitted of all charges and awarded compensation for false imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org they can email: charlenedownesinvestigation@lancashire.pnn.police.uk