Break-in sparks armed response

Armed police were deployed in a manhunt launched following a suspected break-in at a car salvage yard in Bilsborrow.

Officers were called to West Coast Breakers on Garstang Road at around 9.15pm on Sunday, after a witness disturbed the intruder.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “A number of scrap items including copper wire, car batteries and radiators were stolen. It is thought that the items were put in a Vauxhall Movano van which was followed by a witness who reported it to the police.

“The van was stopped on the M65 and a 38-year-old from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and burglary.”

In a post on social media, a force spokesman said: “Following a break in to a business premises in Bilsborrow, near Garstang, officers tracked a suspected offender all the way to Rishton, near Blackburn.

“Officers from our Roads Policing Team, Dogs Unit and Armed Response Team intercepted the white van and arrested the occupant who was in possession of suspected stolen goods.”

The man remained in custody yesterday where he was due to be quizzed by officers, police said.