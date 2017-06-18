Born-again Christian punched housemate over Valium row and more

The latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court

A born again Christian was said to have punched his housemate because he would not give him money to buy Valium.

But Darren Tong told a court he lashed out after the man had got into bed with him and asked for sexual favours.

Tong, 36, of Bethesda Road, Blackpool, denied assault but was found guilty of the offence after a trial.

He was sentenced to a 12 weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £310 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates that the prosecution did not accept the assault victim had made any sexual advances towards the defendant.

The victim said he had allowed Tong to stay at his home occasionally. On March 3, the victim said Tong kept pestering him for money to buy Valium and he told him to leave.

Tong pushed him and when the victim tried to call police the defendant pinned him to a bed and punched him in the face.

The victim’s glasses were broken and he suffered a cut to his eyebrow and nose.

Robert Castle, defending, said the victim was many years older that Tong and financially secure.

At the trial the victim said he was gay and the defendant said he was straight. Mr Castle said: “The defendant said he found the victim in his bed and he was trying to perform sex acts. The push he made to the victim’s face was a direct result of advances being made to him.”

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said Tong had previously had a drugs problem, but he was now on a methadone prescription and he said he had not touched street drugs for six months.

Ms Whittaker added: “He says he is a reborn Christian and attends church regularly.

“The defendant said he became angry with the victim after he said he would give him money if he performed sexual favours.”

Benjamin Harding, 25, handling stolen goods

A man who became hooked on the drug Spice while he was in prison was caught in possession of more than £1,000 worth of property stolen from a Blackpool hotel after he was released.

Benjamin Harding had become addicted to Spice while he was in prison serving a sentence and it had caused him problems after he was released a court was told.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, told magistrates: “The problem with Spice is it is more freely available in prisons than it is on the outside. He is currently serving a sentence but had managed to keep off the drug.”

Harding, 25, of Clevedon Avenue, North Shore, appeared before the court via the video-link and pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said between April 6 and 11 a large quantity of tools equipment and copper piping was stolen from the Bradbury Hotel, Bank Street.

Police found the stolen goods in the communal hallway of flats in Cocker Street after being alerted to the scene by two housing officers. CCTV showed two men, one of whom was Harding, unloading the equipment.

Harding had a history of handling stolen goods dishonesty. He was currently serving a 20 weeks jail sentence for burglary.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He acquired a severe addiction to Spice while serving a prison sentence and his difficulties with the drug continued after he was released.

“A number of his friends died from taking it and he was there when they died. This really affected him.”

Harding told magistrates: “I have managed to keep away from Spice now in custody and I want to keep off it outside.”

Jacek Kardas, 49, assault

A man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a knife and kicking her has appeared at court.

Jacek Kardas, 49, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault. He was bailed to September 1.

Paul Bowker, 39, breach of restraining order

A man accused of breaching a court order by sending a birthday card to his two-year-old son with a message intended for his former girlfriend has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Paul Bowker, 39, of Nutter Road, Cleveleys, is charged with failing to comply with a restraining order on February 19. Bowker was not present at court and his case was adjourned for further inquiries.

Stewart Currie, 31, possession of cannabis

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis at Blackpool.

Stewart Currie, 31, of Oban Drive, Blackburn, was remanded in custody to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Craig Green, 42, breach of court order

A man decided to have a heart to heart conversation with his son about missing school broke an anti harassment order.

Craig Green, 42. of Watsons Road, South Shore, went to an address in Ayrton Avenue from which he was banned by a court order.

Green admitted breaching the order. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Steven Duffy,defending, said that Green, a father-of-six, was asked to speak to his eldest son by his estranged partner who was at her wit’s end because the boy was refusing to attend school.

Catherine Martin, 24, threatening behaviour

A Blackpool woman alleged have to threatened her former partner with a knife has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Catherine Martin, 24, of Iddon Court was bailed pending her appearance at the higher court on July 19.

Kyle Thompson, 30, sexual assault, common assault and assaulting a police officer

A man has been placed on the Sex Offender’s Register admitted he admitted two offences.

Kyle Thompson, 30, of Meadowcroft Avenue, Cleveleys, admitted sexually touching a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

He has also admitted common assault and assaulting a police officer.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre sentence reports on Thompson and he will next appear at court on July 11.

Debbie Oakley, 30, breach of probation

A Fleetwood woman who enjoyed an extended stay in Turkey -forgetting she should have been in the UK attending meeting with the probation service.

Debbie Oakley, 30, of Bayside, admitted breaching the terms of her community order imposed for drink driving and taking a car without consent. She was fined £50.