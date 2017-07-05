Bomb squad reportedly called to Blackpool house as teen is arrested following 'chemical materials' find

An 18-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of 'chemical materials' at a house in South Shore, police said.

Residents reported seeing the bomb squad outside a home in Endsleigh Gardens, off St Annes Road, yesterday evening.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: "The incident is not being treated as terrorism related and there is not thought to be any risk to local residents."

Searches were still being carried in connection with the find, the force added, with an officer sat guarding the scene this morning.

He stopped one woman, who was walking two dogs, from entering at around 9.45am, and said she was still not allowed inside.

One neighbour said a mum and her two sons live in the terraced house, which had its windows open, while another said she saw police parked outside earlier in the afternoon.

Writing on Twitter at 9.07pm yesterday, Joe Phelps asked: "Why's there a bomb squad and bare police on Endsleigh Gardens?"

Another resident said the bomb squad was still there shortly before 11pm.

The Gazette has asked Lancashire Police for more information.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Keep checking back for more.