Body found at Fylde coast beach

Police have been called to the beach at Rossall following the discovery of a body

The discovery was made at around 8.05am today.

Police at Rossall Beach where a man's body was found this morning

Lancashire Police said the discovery was made close to Broadway in Fleetwood.

The body was found by a dog walker.

A large police presence has been reported on the sea wall between the Rossall Beach car park and Wesbourne Road.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene.

It is not known how the man came to be in the water.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are now underway to identify him and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."

One resident, who lives close to the scene of the discovery said several police cars had been seen 'flying' towards the sea front.

She said: "The police came flying past with the blue lights flashing.

"There were four or five cars and they were all heading towards that stretch of sea wall.

"You could tell it was something serious because there were a number of vehicles.

"There is police tape across the path."

It has been reported on social media that the body was that of a 'young man'

A Police spokesman said officers have not yet been able to establish the age of the man.

The force said the body was not believed to be that of on-the-run convicted sex offender John Gilbert Blacktop.

Officers issued a fresh appeal to track down the 81-year-old yesterday.

Neither does the force believe the body to be that of missing Preston man Craig Cairns, 33, who may have travelled to the resort.

He was last seen over two weeks ago, on Monday, March 20.