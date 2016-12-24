Body cam cops will target yobs bricking cars in Blackpool

Police with body cameras are to be deployed to catch youngsters throwing bricks and eggs at passing cars.

Blackpool taxi bosses called for action after their drivers were targeted by the yobs on Waterloo Road and Seasiders Way, South Shore.

It had even been threatened that taxi firms would withdraw from the area.

However, police swooped on the area last weekend and one youth was issued with a CPN (Community Protection Notice) for their persistent anti-social behaviour.

Now officers are to carry out regular visits armed with body cams to catch offenders on film.

Taxi firms have been given the contact number and staffing times of a dedicated police vehicle, which will respond to issues of anti-social behaviour across the south of the town.

And police have also said they will be working with the council on social media to highlight the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden said: “The news of taxis and other vehicles being targeted by anti-social behaviour in South Shore is a very worrying one.

“However I am pleased that the police in partnership with the Blackpool Council are doing all they can to address this very serious issue. I’d urge anyone who witnesses such vandalism to contact the police straight away.”

Waterloo ward councillor David O’Hara, added: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and undermines the efforts of local people and traders who are working hard to make South Shore a more attractive and interesting place for visitors.

“Working together with Gordon, the police and officers from the council, I will make sure we get to the root of the problem.”

A police spokesman said: “We are dealing with all reported incidents robustly and appropriately.

“We have a dedicated anti social behaviour patrol car with tasking to target the area, along with high visibility foot patrol throughout all times of the day.

“We have also been in contact with Blackpool Council to ensure CCTV is monitoring the area.”