Blackpool voyeurism case trial

A doorman accused of filming himself and his girlfriend having sex without her permission has made his first appearance at court.

Omar Camara, 38, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, is charged with voyeurism by recording another person in a private act with the intent of obtaining sexual gratification, knowing that person did not consent to him recording the act.

He is also accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

He was bailed for trial in March by magistrates.