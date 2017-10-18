Blackpool police pursuit ends in smash and foot chase

A suspected stolen car crashed in Blackpool after being chased by police, the force said.

The black Audi A3 hit two other cars and a wall in Park Road at around 3.30pm yesterday, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

Two people inside the car fled and were chased by officers on foot, she added.

Two 25-year-old men from Blackpool were arrested nearby shortly after.

One was being held on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The other was being quizzed on suspicion of producing cannabis. Both were still in custody this morning.