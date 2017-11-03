Blackpool man still banned after 13 years

A man who had been banned from the road 13 years ago until he took an extended driving retest was found behind the wheel of a car illegally.

Christen Astin, who had been disqualified as a youth, told police he had believed his ban was up.

Astin, 29, of Lever Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was banned from the road for four months, fined £240 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Astin driving a Renault Megane on September 26 at 10am. The car was tracked to Lever Street.

Checks showed Astin was banned until he took an extended retest and he told them he thought his ban had ended.