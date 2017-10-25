Blackpool man fined for persistent begging

A beggar who breached a criminal behaviour order by continuing to ask people for money has been fined £50.

Mark Sowerby, 39, of Station Road, Blackpool, breached the order on June 21, August 1 and 2 and September 1 and 2, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was ordered to pay a £50 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

The order prohibits him from ‘sitting or remaining outside any business or premises to which the public have access, for the purposes of asking other people he does not know for money’ within a specified area of Blackpool town centre.

Sowerby was barred from the central area of Blackpool because of his persistent begging.

He already breached the order earlier this year, the court was told.