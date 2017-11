A man has made his first appearance at court charged with possessing over 2000 pornographic pictures of children.

Darren Crook , 42, of Clovelly Avenue, Bispham, was sent for trial to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on November 29.

Eighteen of the pictures are alleged to be of the most serious category.

Crook who was bailed, is also said to have possessed extreme animal porn.