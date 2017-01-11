Blackpool man arrested by North West Counter Terrorism Unit

Officers from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit and Lancashire Constabulary arrested a 21-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of public order offences, say police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of two offences contrary to Section 18 of the Public Order Act 1986 - using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour or displaying written material with intent/likely to stir up racial hatred.

The alleged offences relate to comments made at The New Infidels March that took place in Blackpool on 12 March 2016 and to comments made on Twitter.

The man will be interviewed at a police station in Lancashire during the course of the day.

All reports of hate crime are taken extremely seriously and anyone who feels they have been a victim or who has concerns should contact police. For more information visit /help-advice/personal-safety/hate-crime.aspx