Blackpool man arrested after scooter death is released

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a scooter rider following a collision in Blackpool has been released with no charge.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 21 December when an Aprilia scooter was involved in a collision with a Mercedes A Class on Central Drive.

The rider of the scooter, 29-year-old Daniel Faber, sadly died as a result of the collision.

The rider of a second Yiying scooter, a 27-year-old man from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has now been released no charge.

The investigation into the collision remains on-going.

A woman will voluntarily attend for interview at a later date.