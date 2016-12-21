Blackpool kebab shop owner guilty of gross indecency with underage girl is remanded

A kebab shop owner has been found guilty of two charges of gross indecency with an underage girl.

Kashif Gul, 39, of Foxhall Road, Blackpool, was convicted of offences against a youngster dating back more than a decade.

However, jurors at Preston Crown Court cleared him of two counts of raping the girl, who is now a married mum, and two of attempting to rape her.

They reached majority verdicts on Tuesday afternoon. Gul had given evidence via an Urdu interpreter in the witness stand during his trial.

His defence was that any relations between them took place when she was over 16 and were consensual.

The jury prevously heard how he bought a ring and clothes for the girl.

Gul was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on January 12.