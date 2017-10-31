Blackpool: From the courts 31-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Ryan Smalley, 19, assault

A teenager stabbed his girlfriend in the leg with a ballpoint pen making it bleed after complaining when she went back to bed with a headache.

Ryan Smalley then lost his temper again and punched her three times in the head on seeing she had moved his towel to have a shower.

When his girlfriend said she wanted to go for medical help he told her: “I hope you get a blood clot.”

Smalley, 19, of Warbreck Drive, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation supervised by the probation service, fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said some friends of the couple came round in the morn ing of on October 7 and Smalley became annoyed when his girlfriend went back to bed with a headache.

She got up and as she sat in a chair he stabbed her in the leg with a pen, before punching her in the head three times.

When she asked for her clothes so she could leave Smalley said he was going to rip them up and burn them.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had learning and mental health difficulties. He was remorseful and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said he had had problems controlling his anger from an early age as he felt unable to protect his mother from domestic violence.

He had spent many years in care.

Since the age of 16 Smalley had used up to £30 of cannabis a day and had only stopped two days before the offence.

He had recently learned his girlfriend was eight weeks pregnant and the couple hope to restart their relationship.

Ross Chevreau, 22, failing to comply with order

A Russian-born man described as highly intelligent failed to carry out any aspect of a court ordered punishment.

Ross Chevreau was said to have chosen to take up sporadic work in the holiday industry instead of keeping appointments with his probation officer.

Chevreau, 22, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to his community order being extended by six months and ordered to carry out an extra 20 hours unpaid work for the community by district judge Jeff Brailsford.

The judge told him: “This was significant and complete non-compliance with a court order and no court is going to let anyone get away with that.”

Gillian O’Flaherty, prosecuting for the probation service, said Chevreau had been put on a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to do 100 hours payback work for an offence of possessing cannabis on June 12.

He was instructed to attend an induction appointment with his probation officer on June 19 but he did not attend.

He was then written to and told to keep the induction appointment on June 26 but again he did not go.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been born in Russian, was highly intelligent and spoke a number of languages.

After his parents came to live in Blackpool he was left to his own devices.

He had no fixed address and lived at friends’ homes, bed-and-breakfast hotels and at times the Streetlife night shelter.

Chevreau was given work sporadically in the holiday industry. He had prioritised that work over the requirements of court order so he could eat and pay for somewhere to stay.

Adam Cadman, 23, theft

A shoplifter who struck three times within 24 hours at a Blackpool shop told a judge he “wanted to sort his head out.”

Adam Cadman had previously been addicted to class A drugs but had decided to stop medication prescribed to him by a doctor.

Cadman, , 23, of Davenport Way, Chorley, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, ordered to do six months drug rehabilitation and told to pay £105 compensation by district judge Brailsford.

The judge told him: “You have a pretty awful record and have been to prison a number of times this year for similar offences. I’m told you have now stopped taking drugs.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cadman went into Wilko’s, Dickson Road, on three occasions between October 24 and 25 and stolen Nivea products valued at £105.When arrested Cadman, who told police he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, said he could not remember repeatedly going shoplifting at Wilko’s.