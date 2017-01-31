Blackpool: From the courts 31-01-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

A callous care worker stole thousands of pounds of cash and personal property from vulnerable patients in a nursing home.

Stephen Dermott pocketed £13,000 by stealing residents’ bank cards and spent the money showering his girlfriend with gifts and holidays because she was going through a rough time.

When arrested, McDermott, who worked at the Belmar Nursing Home, Stanley Road, Lytham, had one of the stolen cards on him.

McDermott, 28, of Alder Drive, Preston, pleaded guilty to stealing £12,500 from one male patient, £500 from another and a laptop computer from another man between June 2015 and July last year.

He was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on March 1.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said: “There was a high breach of trust in this case. He was employed in a capacity to help people. All the individuals were vulnerable with mental health issues.

“Two of the victims did not have the mental capacity to provide the police with statements and the third was subsequently diagnosed with schizophrenia and also unable to provide a statement.”

Between December 2014 and July last year McDermott was employed at the Belmar Nursing home as a carer.

He stole one patient’s bank card and at first withdrew £500. He then used the card on numerous occasions.

McDermott said he always used the card at the same cash point when he was on a night shift at the home.

McDermott also took another resident’s card and withdrew £500.

When he tried the card a second time he found it had been cancelled.

In addition he stole a laptop from another patient when he went to check on him.

When McDermott was apprehended he had one of the stolen bank cards on him and CCTV showed him using the cashpoint on numerous occasions.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said McDermott’s girlfriend had been abused and there was a court case over the matter.

The defence said: “She became very introverted and he was trying to take her out and shower her with gifts and holidays to get her self-esteem back.

“He saw an opportunity and took some money.”

When challenged he had been remorseful and immediately admitted his guilt so suspicion did not fall on other staff.

He had been trying to get another job so he could repay what he had stolen.

McDermott and his girlfriend had now split up and his world had fallen down about his ears.

Here is a round-up of some of Friday’s cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 30-01-17

Philip Henshaw, 29, theft

A father-of-three pawned two iPads belonging to a primary school which were intended to help his children with their education.

Philip Henshaw told police the family had fallen on hard times and the money he got for the computers he used to pay for food gas and electricity.

Henshaw, 29, of Burton Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to theft of two computers valued at £400 from Blackpool’s Waterloo Primary School between March and July 2015.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said the iPads were part of an initiative to allow the children of struggling families keep up with technology. Henshaw had pawned two of the computers given to his family.

Malcolm Cartwright, defending, said his client was ashamed of what he had done. He had spent the money he got for iPads on necessities.

Henshaw had intended to buy the computers back when he got some benefits money. At first he could not afford to do that and then he found out they had been sold

Lucy Sherrif, 25, breach of restraining order

A woman who broke the law by being in the street where her ex boyfriend’s mother lived later phoned her home and told her: “I’m going to blow me and the kids up.

Lucy Sherriff, 25, of London Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said Sherriff had been put on a restraining order which banned her from entering Shakespeare Road, Fleetwood, following problems with her former partner.

On December 3 her ex’s mother said a woman knocked on the door of her home in Shakespeare Road asking where her son was.

She said she thought he was still at work. Sherriff then appeared saying: “I have just seen him driving down the street.” Sherriff later phone her ex’s mum threatening to blow herself and her two children up.

Kathryn Jameson-Sinclair, defending, said her client admitted being in Shakespeare Road, but did not accept she had a long argument with her estranged partner’s mum.

Kirstly Rawlinson, 29, assault

A mother shoved a former friend’s head into a window which smashed cutting her forehead.

Kirsty Rawlinson also repeatedly punched the other woman after she made a remark about her suitability to be a mother.

Rawlinson, 29, of Trunnah Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a 12-months community order with a nine weeks curfew from 10pm to 7am and ordered to pay her victim £100 compensation with £100 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Magistrates also put her on a one-year restraining order which bans her from communicating with the victim or going to her workplace.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said Rawlinson and the 48-year-old victim had had a good relationship, but it had broken down.

On August 23, Rawlinson went round to her former friend’s home in Beach Road.

Words were exchanged about some texts and Rawlinson launched herself at the other woman punching her to the head several times.

Rawlinson grabbed the woman’s hair and smashed her head against a window which broke.

She then pulled her to the floor and punched her again several times.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been the victim of domestic abuse and been forced to put her child in care temporarily.

Nasty and vindictive texts had been sent about her ability to be a mum.

Rawlinson and the victim had previously had a good relationship, but it had broken down. When Rawlinson went round to the victim’s house she had made a remark about the defendant’s suitability to be a mum.

A scuffle with hair pulling on both sides took place. Rawlinson had no intention of putting the victim’s head through the glass, but she had been reckless.

Graham Barrowman, 38, threatening behaviour, failure to answer bail

A man was seen punching his friend in the face in central Blackpool.

Graham Barrowman, 8, of Knowle Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and failing to answer bail.

He was sentenced to a 42 days tagged curfew from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford.

Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said police received a report of a man being assaulted. CCTV showed Barrowman throwing an unprovoked punch at his friend causing a small cut to his lip.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, told the judge that Barrowman and the victim had been friends for some time and had remained friends after the incident.

He agreed his behaviour was unacceptable.