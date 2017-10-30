Blackpool: From the courts 30-10-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Paul Fisher, 46, driving while disqualified

A man who was banned from the road was caught testing the brakes on his wife’s car by police.

Paul Fisher, a 46-year-old drayman, of Leyburn Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified from driving for a further six months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police stopped Fisher as he drove a Vauxhall Astra on Bispham Road on September 2 at 3.30pm.

Checks showed he had been banned from driving for 26 months in June for an offence of drink-driving.

He told officers: “I know I should not have been driving.”

Fisher told magistrates: “My wife has multiple sclerosis. I had changed the brakes on my wife’s car because we were selling it.

“I drove it round the block to test the brakes and got stopped.”

Davy Billington, 40, harassment

A Lytham man charged with harassing a mother and daughter has been remanded in custody.

Joiner Davy Billington, 40, is alleged to have sent a series of abusive texts to his mother and her daughter who is Billington’s former partner.

The defendant, who comes from Lytham, is now living at one of his family’s houses in Preston.

Blackpool Magistrates refused Billington until his trial on December 11.

Paul Hedley, 32, theft

A man with a drug addiction raided two shops in Blackpool within one week.

Paul Hedley 32, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order to include drug rehabilitation with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Hedley stole four bottles of sun tan lotion from Morrisons on September 22.

On September 27 Hedley was apprehended after stealing five containers of Vanish powder valued at £27 from Poundstretcher.Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had had an addiction to heroin on and off for five years and needed help with his problem.

Paul Bunting, 43, obstructing police

A man found himself in trouble with the law when he repeatedly tried to take the blame for an assault he did not commit.

Paul Bunting, 43, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man was being arrested for assaulting a woman in Blackpool on October 13.

Bunting went up to police officers demanding they arrest him, repeatedly telling them: “It was me.”

Later Bunting made a number of phone calls to the police control room saying an innocent man had been accused of the assault.

He said he had committed the assault and needed to be arrested as he would do it again.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had been drunk at the time.

Police had a statement from the woman who was assaulted saying Bunting was in no way responsible.

Giovanni Pinto, 36, assault

A man accused of injuring a six-year-old boy by grabbing and pulling his ears has appeared at court.

Giovanni Pinto, 36, of Keswick Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the boy on on March 13 this year at Blackpool.

Pinto had his case adjourned to January 18 for trial.

David Dean, 25, assault

A court has agreed to alter an apprentice tattoo artist’s bail conditions.David Dean, 25, of Arundel Road, Bispham, had previously pleaded not guilty to two offences of assaulting a woman.

He had been bailed towards a trial on January 9 on the condition he kept a tagged curfew at his address between 8pm and 6am.

Dean asked for his curfew to be extended to enable him to attend a personal improvement programme for which he had to travel to Preston twice a week.

Magistrates agreed to change his curfew to 11pm to 6am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Andrew Allen, 36, interfering with a vehicle

A Blackpool man was under the influence of alcohol and Valium when he was seen trying to open a car door. Andrew Allen,36, of Cocker Street admitted vehicle interference.

Allen was fined £120 and ordered to pay £110 costs.