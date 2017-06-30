Blackpool: From the courts 30-06-17

Here is a round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Ben Thomson, 23, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to stop when requested by a police officer

A banned driver drove dangerously as he tried to flee from police and reached speeds of up to 80mph on residential streets in Blackpool.

Ben Thomson eventually smashed into a parked car and made an abortive attempt to escape from the police on foot.

Thomson, 23, of Waterloo Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously while disqualified without insurance and failing to stop when requested to by a police officer.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddell, said police tried to stop Thomson’s VW Golf on Waterloo Road, on April 10 about 10pm, putting on their car’s blue lights and sirens.

Thomson refused to stop, speeding at up to 80mph in 30mph zones, charging through two red lights, going the wrong way round bollards and forcing other motorists to take evasive action.

On the Mereside Estate, Thomson lost control, mounted the pavement and hit a parked car before abandoning his vehicle.

At the time of the offences, he had been banned from the road under the penalty points totting up procedure.

Thomson was bailed for sentence at Preston Crown Court on July 26.

Paul Cardwell, 52, drink-driving

A businessman was reported to police by members of the public who said he was “all over the road.”

Paul Cardwell was found to be three times over the limit with 105 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Cardwell, 52, of Linnet Close, Normoss, who runs a business selling advertisements to football clubs around the country, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was sentenced to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said police tracked Cardwell’s BMW X6 to his home on April 10 at 6.30pm after reports he had been driving erratically.

Cardwell was parked and he said he had driven to get some food.

David Charnley, defending, said Cardwell had made an error of judgement.

He had been drinking at home and was hungry. The police had not seen him driving, but he owned up immediately.

Scott Copeland, 19, assault, drunk and disorderly

A teenager spat blood in a British Transport police officer’s face during a fracas at Blackpool North railway station.

Scott Copeland, 19, of Raybourne Avenue, Poulton, pleaded guilty to assault and being drunk and disorderly.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order, told to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim with £85 costs by magistrates who described his behaviour as “absolutely appalling.”

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told him: “Spitting is revolting and there is a danger of passing in dangerous diseases.”

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddall, said Copeland and another male were drunk at Blackpool North rail station on November 29, and being abusive to staff.

After using foul language toward officers Copeland was taken to the ground. When he was calmer police allowed him up. He then made a grunting sound in his throat and spat in an officer’s face.

The spittle contained blood and dripped from the officer to the ground. Copeland was given a caution for the offence on the condition he paid £100 compensation to the officer, but he did not pay.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had not been able to pay the compensation as he did not work or claim benefits.

Mr Townley said: “He appeared to show genuine remorse and apologised to the officers.”

Suzanne Boyle, 27, theft

A woman accused of twice stealing food from an Iceland shop could not attend court as she was in hospital.

Suzanne Boyle, 27, of Gorton Street, North Shore had her case adjourned.

James Vowell, 37, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man cheekily asked a police patrol for a lift and then yelled abuse at officers.

James Vowell, 37, of The Esplanade, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Matthew Siddell, said Vowell was in London Street, Fleetwood, on May 27 in the early hours, when he shouted at officers asking for a lift.

He was told to go away and did so at first but then started shouting and swearing outside a pub in the street.

Steven Townley, defending, said Vowell had left the area when asked to by police but was then stopped by four or five officers asking him what he was doing.

Mr Townley, defending, added: “He felt the police were harassing him.”

Simon Lewandowski, 27, robbery

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of robbing another man of £190 cash at St Annes.

Simon Lewandowski, 27, of St Albans Road, St Annes, is charged with robbing with the man at an address in the town on April 14 this year.

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Lewandowski was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 26.

Alexandra Dunnigan, 21, assault

A woman who spat in her former boyfriend’s face during a row outside a second-hand shop told magistrates she would not pay her ex the compensation they had ordered her to pay.

Alexandra Dunnigan had lost her temper after her ex refused to give her house keys back a court was told.

Dunnigan, 21, of Cornwall Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 compensation to her ex.

She then said she would get her benefits stopped so she had no money and added: “I don’t care, I’m not paying him compensation.”

Prosecutor, Adrian Hollamby, said the couple had been in Cash Convertors on February 13, when there was a row over who owned what.

Outside Dunnigan pushed and shouting at her ex and then spat in his face.

Dunnigan had been given a caution by police on the condition she attended some group therapy sessions but she failed to complete the conditions of the caution.